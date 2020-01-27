Odisha observes 71st Republic Day

A spectacular parade and colourful cultural events marked the 71st Republic Day celebration held on Sunday.

Governor Ganeshi Lal hoisted the tri-colour and took the salute at the State level celebration held at Mahatma Gandhi Marg. A total of 48 contingents took part in the parade and seven tableaus, showcasing the achievements of different organisations, were presented.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, who usually hoists the flag at Cuttack, chose to witness the celebration from the spectators’ enclosure. Mr. Patnaik, however, paid tribute to freedom fighters in a video message.

“Odisha is ranked second fastest State in achieving sustainable goals in the country. The 5T has become a model for good governance for everyone. The ‘Mo Sarkar’ programme has strengthened the bond between government and general public,” the Chief Minister said.

At Cuttack, State Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari took the salute at the Barabati stadium. Mr. Pujari also highlighted different welfare programmes taken up by the State government.

Ministers and district collectors hoisted the national flag at various district-level Republic Day celebrations across the State.