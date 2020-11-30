Renowned social worker Dr. Sheetal Amte-Karajgi found dead

Amte-Karajgi was suffering from depression, according to reports

Dr. Sheetal Amte-Karajgi, renowned social worker and CEO at Maharogi Sewa Samiti (Leprosy Services Committee) at Anandwan in Chadrapur district’s Warora was found dead on Monday. When rushed to Warora’s government hospital, she was declared dead on arrival. It is suspected that she died by suicide. She is survived by her husband and a son.

Suicide prevention helplines

Internationally known human rights activist Baba Amte founded Maharogi Sewa Samiti, Warora, in 1949 and it has been a pioneer in medical treatment and rehabilitation of leprosy patients in the world. Amte-Karajgi was the grand-daughter of Baba Amte and daughter of Dr. Vikas Amte. According to recent media reports, the Amte family was in the middle of a dispute over the manner in which MSS was being run under the deceased. According to reports, she was depressed.

Earlier this week, Amte-Karjagi had broadcast a Facebook live where she had allegedly raised allegations against her family members. The video, however, was removed within few hours from her profile. Later, the Amte family had issued a statement saying she was facing mental stress and depression.

According to the Anandwan website, till date, more than 2.6 million people have benefited from its services. Its work spans a wide spectrum of activities ranging from the provision of basic healthcare and rehabilitation, development of land and water resources, enhancement of income and sustainable livelihoods, imparting formal and vocational education and sensitization of youth on environmental and socio-economic issues.

Those who require assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts may contact BMC mental health helpline 022-24131212 (24x7); Vandrevala Foundation: 18602662345/ 18002333330 (24x7); I Call: 022-25521111 (8 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday to Saturday); The Samaritans Mumbai: 8422984528/ 8422984529/ 8422984530 (3 p.m.- 9 p.m. all days).