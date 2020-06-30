Release caged elephant, demand Odisha wildlife activists

Wildlife activists have demanded the immediate release of a tusker which was put in a cage for his alleged violent streak, in Odisha’s Dhenkanal district.
“The elephant kept at the Kapilash Zoo is distressed, exhibiting violent behaviour and making desperate attempts to break out. Earlier, a tusker, captured from Jajpur district and kept at the Chandaka sanctuary in similar condition had died in March. We don’t want another death,” said Biswajit Mohanty, secretary of the Wildlife Society of Orissa (WSO).
“To be free from the iron chains, the pachyderm will make violent attempts to break out. In the process, the elephant could suffer injuries,” said Mr. Mohanty.
The elephant was said to have trampled five persons on a single day in Angul district. Subsequently, the tusk was cut down to reduce his aggressiveness. Before capture, the animal was again found posing threat to lives and properties.
According to the WSO secretary, reports suggested that the Forest department was trying to turn the tusker into a Kumki.
“We oppose this strongly. It would be a gross violation of animal rights and we hope the department realises the consequences,” he said.
Another activist, Ranjit Patnaik said the government should not think of turning the tusker into a trained elephant.
They demanded release of the elephant into a forest far away from the conflict zone after radio collaring the animal.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath