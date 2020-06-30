Release caged elephant, demand Odisha wildlife activists

Wildlife activists have demanded the immediate release of a tusker which was put in a cage for his alleged violent streak, in Odisha’s Dhenkanal district.

“The elephant kept at the Kapilash Zoo is distressed, exhibiting violent behaviour and making desperate attempts to break out. Earlier, a tusker, captured from Jajpur district and kept at the Chandaka sanctuary in similar condition had died in March. We don’t want another death,” said Biswajit Mohanty, secretary of the Wildlife Society of Orissa (WSO).

“To be free from the iron chains, the pachyderm will make violent attempts to break out. In the process, the elephant could suffer injuries,” said Mr. Mohanty.

The elephant was said to have trampled five persons on a single day in Angul district. Subsequently, the tusk was cut down to reduce his aggressiveness. Before capture, the animal was again found posing threat to lives and properties.

According to the WSO secretary, reports suggested that the Forest department was trying to turn the tusker into a Kumki.

“We oppose this strongly. It would be a gross violation of animal rights and we hope the department realises the consequences,” he said.

Another activist, Ranjit Patnaik said the government should not think of turning the tusker into a trained elephant.

They demanded release of the elephant into a forest far away from the conflict zone after radio collaring the animal.