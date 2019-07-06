Reframe NRC order: CPI(M)

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has urged the Central government to reframe its June 4 order pertaining to people excluded from the National Register of Citizens (NRC) being updated in Assam.

In exercise of the powers conferred by Section 3 of the Foreigners Act of 1946, the Centre had issued the Foreigners (Tribunal) Amendment Order, 2019. Paragraph 10 of this order reads: “Upon production of records, if the Tribunal finds merit in the appeal, it shall issue notice to the appellant and the District Magistrate for hearing.”

In a letter, the CPI(M) urged the Home Ministry to omit the phrase “if the Tribunal finds merit in the appeal” and replace it with “Upon production of records, it shall issue notice to the appellant and the District Magistrate for hearing specifying the date of hearing”.