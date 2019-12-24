Other States

Reeling under cold wave, Punjab govt. changes timings of schools

Changed timings will be implemented from today. File photo.

Changed timings will be implemented from today. File photo.  

As Punjab continues to reel under cold wave conditions, the State government has decided to change the timings for all schools from December 24.

The Punjab Education Department has issued direction changing timings of government, aided as well as private schools in the State.

“The changed timings would take effect from December 24, 2019, and would be in force till January 15, 2020,” an official statement said.

“The timings of the primary schools would be from 10 a.m. till 3 p.m., while those of the middle, high and senior secondary schools would be from 10 a.m. till 4 p.m. The timings of the schools having double shifts would remain the same,” it added.

Met forecast

The Chandigarh-based India Meteorological Department has forecast that during the next 4-5 days the weather conditions are likely to be remain mostly dry in Punjab and Haryana.

Chandigarh recorded a minimum of 9.1 degrees Celsius on Monday, which was 3 degrees below the normal temperature.

Printable version | Dec 24, 2019 10:19:35 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/reeling-under-cold-wave-punjab-govt-changes-timings-of-schools/article30386474.ece

