Record 99.63% students clear HSC exams in Maharashtra

In the results to the Higher School Certificate (HSC) or Class 12 exams announced on Tuesday, Maharashtra notched a record cumulative pass percentage figure of 99.63 in a pandemic-ridden educational year.

The State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), which announced the eagerly anticipated results, said the cumulative pass percentage had improved by nearly nine points more compared to last year’s performance of 90.66%.

This year, the lethal second wave forced the exams, scheduled between April 23 and May 29, to be first postponed and then scrapped altogether.

Alternative assessment pattern

An alternative assessment pattern was adopted, with the scores calculated on the basis of a 30:30:40 formula, which took the best of three subject performances of a student in Class 10, combined with the final exam marks in class 11 and the rest based on individual college-level internal assessment tests in class 12.

While 7,10,719 boys and 6,09,035 girls had registered, 7,07,518 boys and 6,07,447 girls had successfully cleared the exams.

99.73% of girls who appeared cleared the exam, outperforming boys by a slender margin of 99.54.

The pass percentage in the science stream was 99.45, that of commerce 99.83, arts 99.81 and the vocational stream 98.80.

While 46 students scored 100% marks, 91,420 students scored more than 90%.

The pass percentage among the disabled students was 99.51%.

22,000 schools register 100% result

More than 22,000 schools have registered 100% pass performance.

Of the nine divisions, Konkan, where usually the least number of students appear, topped with 99.81% pass result, followed by Mumbai at 99.79% and Pune 99.75.

This year, owing to the alternative assessment model, the cumulative pass percentage in the Class 10 or SSC results too, which were declared last month, had soared to a record 99.95%.