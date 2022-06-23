Ready to discuss exit from MVA but first come to Mumbai in 24 hours, says Sanjay Raut to rebel Shiv Sena MLAs 

MP’s remarks spark confusion among allies NCP and Congress

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut interacting with the media in Mumbai on Thursday. Also seen are MLAs Kailash Patil and Nitin Deshmukh, who returned from the Shinde camp. | Photo Credit: PTI

Exhorting the rebel Shiv Sena MLAs led by Minister Eknath Shinde to return to Mumbai within 24 hours, Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday said if they wished the party to exit the tripartite ‘Maha Vikas Aghadi’ government, it would certainly be considered provided they showed the courage to return to the capital and present their demand before party chief and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

The rebel faction is holed up in Guwahati.

Mr. Raut claimed that the party was in touch with as many as 22 MLAs who had sided with Mr. Shinde, while adding that if it comes to a floor test, the ruling coalition of the MVA (comprising the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Congress) will win.

As the exodus of Sena MLAs from Mr. Thackeray’s camp to Mr. Shinde’s rebel faction continued on the third day of the ‘revolt’, Mr. Raut held a press conference in Mumbai along with Sena MLAs Nitin Deshmukh and Kailash Patil, who returned to Mumbai from the rebel camp.

“If the rebel MLAs who are outside Maharashtra at present, and have been raising the issue of the Sena forsaking ‘Hindutva’, so wished that the party must exit the MVA and consider alternatives, then they first ought to come to Mumbai and present their demands in a comprehensive manner before Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray,” Mr. Raut said, speaking in Mumbai.

Challenging the rebels, the Sena MP said if they claimed to be staunch Shiv Sainiks who did not wish to desert the party, they must have the guts to come to Mumbai. “Do not shoot letters or communicate over mobile phones and social media platforms like WhatsApp and Twitter sitting there in Guwahati…you [rebel MLAs] claim to be firm Shiv Sainiks. If your stance is about Sena leaving the MVA, then we are ready to do so. But first come to Mumbai within 24 hours,” said Mr. Raut.

Mr. Raut’s remark has not gone down well with his allies, the NCP and the Congress, who have been backing Mr. Thackeray and speaking of saving the government.

“He should have consulted the MVA allies before making such a statement. They must take MVA leaders into confidence before taking any such decision. While the Sena is an independent party and has the right to take any decision, ultimately it makes no difference to the NCP who exits the government or if the MVA is in jeopardy…the NCP has the capacity to fight as a strong party in the opposition,” said senior NCP Chhagan Bhujbal, remarking that the Sena must clear the air over the matter.

Mr. Bhujbal further denied that there was a section within the NCP who was urging the party to go with the BJP. “There is such demand on the part of any NCP leader…we are standing firm under Sharad Pawar’s leadership,” said the NCP leader.

Senior Congressman Prithviraj Chavan said it wasn’t clear whether the Sena would go with the BJP if they were ready to exit the MVA as stated by Mr. Raut. “While CM Uddhav Thackeray hasn’t said anything of the sort [exiting the MVA], is it under some sort of pressure that Sena leaders are making such statements? I do not think Mr. Thackeray will take such a U-turn within 24 hours. Finally, it is their internal matter and nothing is in the Congress’ hands,” Mr. Chavan said.

He further said that given the chaos within the Sena, it was extremely unclear on which side the party was on and who had the authority to make such statements.