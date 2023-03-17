HamberMenu
“Ravan was intellectual and Lord Ram was imaginary”: Former Bihar CM Jitan Ram Manjhi

“Ramayana has been written by Tulsidas and Valmiki both, why Tulsidas Das’ is worshipped not Valkmiki’s,” said Mr. Manjhi.

March 17, 2023 01:45 pm | Updated 01:45 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Former Bihar Chief Minister calls Lord Ram imaginary during the budget session of the Bihar Assembly | file photo

Former Bihar Chief Minister calls Lord Ram imaginary during the budget session of the Bihar Assembly | file photo | Photo Credit: Ranjeet Kumar

As soon as the budget session proceedings began in the Bihar Legislative Assembly, the opposition leaders began started reciting the Hanuman Chalisa on the floor of the house.

Former Bihar CM Jitan Ram Manjhi sparked a controversy claiming that Ravan was an intellectual and Ram was imaginary. Mr. Manjhi’s statement came after BJP MLAs recited Hanuman Chalisa.

He said, “Ramayana has been written by Tulsidas and Valmiki both, why Tulsidas Das’ is worshipped not Valkmiki’s. Many brahmin scholars have also written that Ram was imaginary, why are they not condemned but when a Dalit says the same people have problems with it.”

The budget session was called off on Wednesday also by the BJP after Speaker Awadh Bihari Chaudhary revoked the suspension of the party’s Patepur MLA Lakhendra Raushan when the House reassembled at 2 p.m. The move came after the BJP MLAs had marched to the Raj Bhavan and submitted a memorandum against the Speaker to Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar.

