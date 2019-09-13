Rape victim releases video, says BSP leader threatening her from jail

A woman here has alleged that a BSP leader whom she accused of rape has sent out threats from prison that she would “meet the same fate” as the Unnao rape victim.

The former student of a Varanasi college had in May lodged an FIR against Atul Rai, who is in jail and yet to take oath as a BSP MP after being elected from Ghosi constituency in the last Lok Sabha election.

In a video clip which recently surfaced on social media, the woman is heard saying that she, her family members and a witness are being continuously threatened. Her phones are being tapped and a fake case has been registered against the witness, she has alleged.

The woman has claimed in the video that she is being threatened by Mr. Rai that when he will come out of jail she will meet the same fate as the Unnao rape victim.

The Unnao victim is in hospital after meeting with an accident, allegedly at the behest of expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar against whom she had lodged a rape case.

Additional SP Sanjay Yadav said the police have taken note of the video and are investigating the matter.