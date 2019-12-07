‘Ran Hunkar’ against CAB

Students staged a ‘Ran Hunkar’ or a ‘War Cry’ against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Bill in the city’s premier Cotton State University on Friday in which several intellectuals and artistes participated.

The All Assam Students’ Union, along with 30 indigenous organisations, staged protests against the Bill across Assam and burnt the effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

The Bill is expected to be tabled in Parliament on Monday.

Eminent academic and intellectual Hiren Gohain; journalist Ajit Kumar Bhuyan; popular singer, composer and actor Zubeen Garg and singer Manas Robin were among those who addressed the meet which was attended by students from different colleges.

‘Threatens identity’

All speakers were unanimous that the CAB cannot be accepted and the protests will continue till it is withdrawn.

“It is heartening to note that all students’ organisations of the State have protested against the Bill and students of Cotton State University have raised a war cry against the CAB which threatens the very identity of the indigenous people,” Mr. Gohain said.

Mr. Garg said that no Assamese can accept the Bill. “I stand with the student community. No students’ organisation has supported the Bill.”