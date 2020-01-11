Rallies, protests in Kolkata

Other States

March against CAA, rally against State govt. mark the day

Representatives of civil society on Friday participated in a rally in the city against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act under the banner of the Forum for Democracy and Communal Amity. Well-known rights activist Harsha Mander was among those who marched from the Statesman House at Esplanade area to the Gandhi statue at Mayo Road.

Later, the BJP brought out a rally against the deteriorating law and order situation in the State. The rally, which started from Nandan, was led by State BJP Mahila Morcha president and MP Locket Chatterjee and party general secretary Raju Banerjee.

Earlier in the day, a speeding bus ran over a youth on motorcycle in Kolkata’s Kidderpore area. A large mob gathered and set three buses on fire.

