Rajnath Singh visits Gadkari’s home in Nagpur
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday paid a courtesy visit to Union minister Nitin Gadkari's residence in Maharashtra's Nagpur city. Before visiting the residence of Mr. Gadkari, who hails from Nagpur, Mr. Singh met some defence officials at the airport here. A source from Mr. Gadkari's office said Mr. Singh paid a "courtesy visit" to the Union highways and road transport minister's residence.
