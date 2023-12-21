GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to be chief guest of Tezpur University convocation

The convocation is expected to confer PG degrees to 783 students, UG degrees to 428 students, PG diplomas to five students and Ph.D degrees to more than 100 research scholars.

December 21, 2023 02:53 pm | Updated 02:53 pm IST - Tezpur (Assam)

PTI
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. | Photo Credit: ANI

“Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be the chief guest at the 21st convocation of Tezpur University on December 31,” a varsity release said on December 21. “Mr. Singh will deliver the convocation address,” it said.

The 21st convocation of the university is expected to confer postgraduate (PG) degrees to 783 students, undergraduate (UG) degrees to 428 students, PG diplomas to five students and PhD degrees to more than 100 research scholars.

The convocation also will confer postgraduate degrees and diplomas to 23 learners under the Distance and Online Education.

Degrees and Diplomas will be conferred on those candidates who have successfully completed their prescribed programmes for such degrees and diplomas in the examinations conducted after the 20th Convocation held on December 30, 2022.

Tezpur University's Vice-Chancellor Prof. Shambhu Nath Singh said that the convocation ceremony is a moment of pride for the university as ''we witness the transformation of our students into knowledgeable citizens".

Related Topics

education / higher education / defence / Assam / university

