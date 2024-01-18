Rajasthan’s Baran gets benefit of Centre’s road scheme for tribals; seven categories approved

January 18, 2024 04:49 am | Updated 04:49 am IST - JAIPUR

The tribal-dominated Baran district in Rajasthan will get the benefit of the Centre’s scheme for Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups with the construction of 16 all-weather roads in the region. As many as 38 habitations of the indigenous Saharia tribals will be connected with the road network after the completion of the work.

Separately, Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari has approved seven categories of construction, which will pave the way for execution of public works worth ₹5,000 crore for constructing roads across the State. The new roads will include the national highways, Prime Minister’s Gram Sadak Yojana, and the roads of the Rajasthan State Highways Authority and the Central Road and Infrastructure Fund.

Ms. Kumari, who inter alia holds the Public Works Department (PWD) portfolio, said here on Wednesday that the construction of new roads in Baran district would bring the tribals population in the region to the mainstream of development.

The 23.24-km-long roads will be constructed at a cost of ₹18.23 crore in Baran district’s Kishanganj and Shahbad panchayat samitis. Ms. Kumari said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had interacted virtually with the beneficiaries of the scheme earlier this week and released the first instalment of financial assistance for constructing houses for them.

The Deputy CM gave instructions to the PWD for starting the construction work in the seven approved categories, which would include the roads and buildings covered in the Centrally funded schemes, for which the entire amount has to be deposited with the PWD. The partial advance has been deposited for the roads around Pachpadra oil refinery in Barmer district and Cairn Oil and Gas Vedanta Limited in western Rajasthan.