Rajasthan universities to adopt villages

All public universities in Rajasthan will adopt one village each in the State every year to convert them into “smart villages”. Their focus would be on the creation of infrastructure and evolving facilities for education, Chancellor of universities and Governor, Kalyan Singh, has said.

Mr. Singh, who visited Bharatpur over the week-end, said the Maharaja Surajmal Brij University had adopted two villages, Halena and Barso, in the district and launched efforts to improve the quality of life of villagers. He said he would himself review the progress of work every month.

Interacting with the residents of the two villages, the Governor said tubewells would be installed in Halena to resolve the problem of drinking water scarcity and action taken for rain water harvesting. He said the lone government school in Barso would be upgraded and the Chambal drinking water project would be extended to the village.