Rajasthan to reopen shops

The Rajasthan government on Monday allowed reopening of shops, including those of barbers, salons, beauty parlours and sweetmeats, besides offices, factories and commercial establishments and plying of taxis, cabs and auto rickshaws, except in the containment zones, as well as inter-city bus services on routes permitted by the Home Department.

In the guidelines for lockdown 4.0 issued here, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Rajeev Swarup said government and private offices would open with the strength of 50% staff in the red zone and two-third in the orange zone districts. Taxis and cabs will carry two passengers each and auto rickshaws one passenger in the orange and green zones.

As many as 15 districts, including Jaipur, Bhilwara, Ajmer, Udaipur, Kota and Bikaner, are in the red zone. The Centre had also left it to the States to demarcate areas in different zones for resumption of activities.

A large number of panchayat samiti areas across the State were classified as red zones with their migrant population testing COVID-19 positive after the influx of workers from other States.

Parks to remain closed

The guidelines stated that public and community parks in the red zones would remain closed and no passenger transport, unless specifically permitted, would be allowed there. Work from home will be encouraged in service establishments.

While inter-State movement of passenger vehicles will be allowed with the mutual consent of other States, the movement of buses within the State will be permitted on routes identified by the Home Department. Mr. Swarup said city bus services would be permitted only in the green zones.

No relaxation permitted in the guidelines will be applicable to the containment areas of hotspots, clusters and curfew-bound localities, including Jaipur’s Walled City area. Mr. Swarup said any subsequent relaxation would be given in these regions only if it was specifically stated in the orders.

The Additional Chief Secretary said a maximum of 50 guests would be allowed in marriage-related gatherings and 20 persons at funerals. Persons above 65 years and children below 10 years, pregnant women and persons with comorbidities will stay at home, except for essential and healthcare purposes.

Wearing of face cover will be compulsory at all public and work places, while spitting in public will be punishable with fine.

Failure to observe the social distancing norms will also be punishable and the consumption of liquor, paan, gutka and tobacco at public places will be strictly prohibited, according to the guidelines.