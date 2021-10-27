Other States

Rajasthan to host global investors’ meet in Jan.

Investment opportunities in Rajasthan will be showcased in a big way at a global investors’ summit to be organised here in January 2022 with the theme “committed and delivered”.

The State Government is seeking investments for accelerating the economy affected by the pandemic and increasing the employment opportunities for the youths.

The “Invest Rajasthan-2022” summit will highlight agricultural processing, automobiles and electric vehicles, petrochemicals, information technology, medical and health, minerals and ceramics, renewable energy, textiles and tourism as the thrust sectors in the State.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has asked the officials to contact Indian Embassies and High Commissions in different countries for inviting potential investors and ensure successful conduct of the summit.

Mr. Gehlot referred to the “ease of doing business” policy, which had created a positive environment for investing in the State.


