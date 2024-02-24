GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rajasthan to get first blockchain tech-based centre of excellence

Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore said that the two institutions would work together to bring blockchain technology and artificial intelligence from “lab to land”

February 24, 2024 10:16 am | Updated 10:16 am IST - JAIPUR

The Hindu Bureau

Rajasthan will shortly get the first-ever centre of excellence based on blockchain technology and artificial intelligence, for which a memorandum of understanding has been signed with Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur. The State government intends to strengthen e-governance through the new centre.

The MoU, signed between the Rajcomp Info Services Limited and IIT-Kanpur here on Thursday, is expected to increase transparency and enhance security in the use of modern e-governance technologies and ensure the integrity of critical data of various projects, for which the blockchain-based solutions will be evolved.

State Information Technology Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore said at the MoU signing ceremony that the two institutions would work together to achieve the objective of utilising blockchain technology and artificial intelligence from “lab to land” and from research to the real-time usage. He said the IIT-Kanpur had established its reputation globally in the field of blockchain technology.

Mr. Rathore said the IT Department would provide world class services to the people of the State in the domains of land registration, financial transactions and health care through the centre of excellence. The department had already taken several initiatives to provide modern technology-based services, he said.

Rajcomp Info Services Limited managing director Indrajeet Singh and Manindra Agrawal, professor in IIT-Kanpur’s Department of Computer Science and Engineering, signed the MoU. IT Department’s Secretary Arti Dogra was among those present on the occasion.

Blockchain technology involves recording of information which makes it impossible or difficult for the system to be changed, hacked or manipulated. A blockchain is a distributed ledger that duplicates and distributes transactions across the network of computers participating in the system.

Related Topics

Rajasthan

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.