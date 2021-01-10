Rajasthan to conduct crop assessment survey

Gehlot govt. to give grants to farmers for damage due to hailstorm, frost

A special crop assessment survey is being taken up in Rajasthan to check the extent of damage caused during the recent hailstorm, frost and cold wave.

The Revenue Department has received reports of rabi crops being destroyed in Kota, Alwar, Bundi and Nagaur districts between January 2 and 4.

On the instructions of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, the administration will disburse agricultural grants to the farmers whose 33% or more crops have been damaged.

Principal Secretary (Revenue & Disaster Management) Anand Kumar said here on Saturday that light to moderate rain and hailstorm were expected at isolated places in Kota and Bharatpur districts and in Jaipur division during the next couple of days. He asked the farmers to take necessary precautions to protect their rabi crops.

The minimum temperature in Rajasthan is likely to decrease by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius from Sunday.