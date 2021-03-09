Rajasthan policeman arrested on rape charges

A sub-inspector at the Kherli police station in Alwar district was suspended and arrested on Monday on charges of raping a 26-year-old woman, who wanted to lodge a complaint against her husband. The Station House Officer was also suspended for negligence, while the Circle officer was put on awaiting posting orders.
The woman alleged that SI Bharat Singh had raped her for three days between March 2 and 4 at a quarter inside the police station. The police official has been booked under Section 376 (2)(a)(ii) (a police officer committing rape on the premises of any station house) of the IPC.
The woman had filed a dowry harassment case against her husband in 2018 but the matter was subsequently settled. She came to the police station on March 1 and met Singh with the complaint that her husband wanted to divorce her, for which she was not willing.
According to the police, Singh offered to help the woman and took her to his quarter, where he allegedly raped her. When the victim told other officials at the police station about the incident, they reportedly tried to hush up the matter to protect the SI.
