Rajasthan govt. introduces Bills to negate impact of Centre’s farm laws

The Rajasthan government introduced three Bills on Saturday to negate the impact of the farm laws recently enacted by the Centre.
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal introduced the Essential Commodities (Special Provisions and Rajasthan Amendment) Bill 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services (Rajasthan Amendment) Bill 2020 and the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation and Rajasthan Amendment) Bill 2020.
He also introduced the Code of Procedure (Rajasthan Amendment) Bill 2020 on the first day of the Assembly session.
After the Assembly passed the obituary remarks on the demise of former President Pranab Mukherjee and other leaders who passed away recently, the Speaker adjourned the House for the day.
