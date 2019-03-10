Rajasthan govt. identifies 10 lakh farmers for loan in next crop cycle

The Congress government in Rajasthan has identified 10 lakh farmers for grant of loans through cooperative banks during the next crop cycle amid allegations by the Opposition BJP that its “populist measure” of farm loan waiver had failed to extend benefit to the eligible agriculturists and led to scams in several districts.

State Cooperative Minister Udai Lal Anjana said here on Saturday that the cooperative debt structure was being strengthened for the benefit of farmers who would get the loans without mortgaging their land. Those farmers getting themselves biometrically registered under the scheme would be given preference in loan disbursement, he said.

The loans will be disbursed in two stages during the next crop cycle of kharif season from April 1 to August 31 and rabi season from September 1 to March 31. Mr. Anjana said the loan recipients would also get the benefit of other schemes operated by the Cooperative Department.

Loan scams: BJP

The BJP has alleged that the loan waiver scheme, announced by the State government without the Cabinet’s approval, was not clear about the eligible farmers and the process of implementation. BJP State president Madal Lal Saini said the “loan scams” had come to light in several districts, where the loans were picked up in the name of farmers who had never received the amount.

The Congress government had announced loan waiver for farmers up to ₹2 lakh each, resulting in the burden of an estimated ₹18,000 crore on the exchequer, on December 19, 2018, two days after being sworn in.

The entire short-term loans taken by small and medium farmers from cooperative and land development banks without any monetary ceiling and the debts up to ₹2 lakh due on November 30, 2018, for the defaulter farmers who had obtained loans from nationalised, commercial and rural banks were to be waived in the first phase.