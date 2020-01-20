Rajasthan government to move resolution against CAA in House

The Congress government in Rajasthan has decided to introduce a resolution against implementation of the Centre’s contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act in the budget session of the State Assembly beginning on January 24.

The session will commence with the customary address of Governor Kalraj Mishra. Official sources said here on Sunday that the resolution was likely to be tabled and passed in the House on the first day of the session.

The Kerala and Punjab Assemblies have passed similar resolutions to build pressure on the Union government following the remarks of Home Minister Amit Shah that the Centre would “not go back an inch” to revoke the legislation even if all the Opposition parties came together.

While the budget is likely to be presented in the second week of February, the Assembly will also ratify the Constitution (126th) Amendment Bill passed by Parliament last month for extending the reservation for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in the Lok Sabha and State Assemblies by another 10 years.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal said the Budget session was being convened early this year because the reservation for SC and ST communities was slated to expire on January 25.

‘Would be opposed’

The Opposition BJP said the State government’s move to bring the resolution against CAA would be “strongly opposed”.

BJP State president and MLA Satish Poonia said the Assembly was not empowered to stop the implementation of a law enacted by Parliament.