Rajasthan government to deal with mining mafia through special drive

January 13, 2024 02:44 am | Updated 02:44 am IST - JAIPUR

The new Bharatiya Janata Party government in Rajasthan will deal with the mining mafia through a special drive in which the drones and other modern equipment will be used to check illegal mining and action launched for auction of the mining leases on a regular basis. A five-day operation has been planned to control illegal activities in the mining sector.

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma has directed that a five-day-long joint campaign be conducted with the involvement of police, administration and the Forest, Transport and Mines Departments. A task force, to be headed by the Chief Secretary, will also be formed to prevent illegal mining.

Mr. Sharma laid emphasis on ensuring that only legal mining was carried out for the riverbed sand, on which the Supreme Court had directed a scientific replenishment study, followed by the clearance of the Ministry of Environment and Forest. Environmental clearance was issued to as many as 60 mining areas in the State’s riverbeds in February 2022 following the top court’s direction.

The Chief Minister said at a meeting of the Mines and Geology Department here on Thursday that only strict and effective action would curb illegal mining in the State. “Only when strict enforcement of the law is ensured, there will be fear among those involved in illegal mining,” Mr. Sharma said. The mining leases would also be auctioned regularly in the State, he added.

Mr. Sharma reviewed the progress of the oil refinery being constructed at Pachpadra in Barmer district, which is likely to be completed in March 2025. The project’s cost had escalated from ₹37,229 crore in 2013 to ₹43,129 crore in 2017, while its present estimated cost is ₹72,937 crore. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated “commencement of work” at the project site in 2018.