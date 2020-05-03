Other States

Rajasthan gets ICMR nod to use plasma therapy on COVID-19 patients: CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. File

Under convalescent plasma therapy technique, plasma from people who have recovered from COVID-19 is transfused to patients who are in severe condition.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has given its nod to Rajasthan’s appeal for using convalescent plasma therapy in treating COVID-19 patients, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Sunday.

Also read: Explained: Will convalescent plasma help COVID-19 patients?

He said the State government has made all preparations for using plasma therapy on coronavirus patients in critical condition as per the protocol set by the country’s apex health research body.

“This will be performed in a proper manner in Rajasthan,” the chief minister said.

Mr. Gehlot said that doctors from SMS Medical College are also conducting plasma therapy research which is being conducted round the globe.

The Centre has, however, said plasma therapy for treatment of coronavirus patients is at an experimental stage and it has the potential to cause life-threatening complications.

