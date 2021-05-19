Rajasthan declares mucormycosis an epidemic

State has more than 100 black fungus patients

Amid the increasing instances of mucormycosis or black fungus, which is primarily affecting people recovering from COVID-19, the Rajasthan government on Wednesday declared it an epidemic and a notifiable disease. It will be mandatory for the health facilities to report every case of the disease in the State.

The State has at present more than 100 black fungus patients, for whom a special ward has been established at the Sawai Man Singh Government Hospital here. More of these cases are being reported from Jaipur, Jodhpur, Sirohi and Kota districts.

Principal Health Secretary Akhil Arora said the declaration of mucormycosis as an epidemic would ensure its “integrated and coordinated” treatment along with the treatment for COVID-19. The notification was issued under the Rajasthan Epidemic Act, 2020.

Mucormycosis appears as a side effect among COVID-19 patients who are put on oxygen support through liquid medical oxygen cylinders or oxygen concentrators. The State government has also given instructions for procurement of oxygen concentrators of good quality and ensure strict compliance with safety measures while using them.