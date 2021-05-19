Other States

Rajasthan declares mucormycosis an epidemic

A nurse treats a Black Fungus infected patient at Mucormycosis ward of government ENT hospital in Hyderabad on Wednesday, May 19, 2021.   | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

Amid the increasing instances of mucormycosis or black fungus, which is primarily affecting people recovering from COVID-19, the Rajasthan government on Wednesday declared it an epidemic and a notifiable disease. It will be mandatory for the health facilities to report every case of the disease in the State.

The State has at present more than 100 black fungus patients, for whom a special ward has been established at the Sawai Man Singh Government Hospital here. More of these cases are being reported from Jaipur, Jodhpur, Sirohi and Kota districts.

Principal Health Secretary Akhil Arora said the declaration of mucormycosis as an epidemic would ensure its “integrated and coordinated” treatment along with the treatment for COVID-19. The notification was issued under the Rajasthan Epidemic Act, 2020.

Mucormycosis appears as a side effect among COVID-19 patients who are put on oxygen support through liquid medical oxygen cylinders or oxygen concentrators. The State government has also given instructions for procurement of oxygen concentrators of good quality and ensure strict compliance with safety measures while using them.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 19, 2021 9:24:02 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/rajasthan-declares-mucormycosis-an-epidemic/article34599524.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY