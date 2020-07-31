Rajasthan Congress chief whip moves SC against HC order on MLA’s disqualification process

Rajasthan Congress chief whip Mahesh Joshi on Friday moved the Supreme Court against the High Court order of July 24 asking the assembly speaker to defer disqualification proceedings against sacked deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot and 18 MLAs.
Also read: Supreme Court allows Speaker to withdraw plea against High Court order
The chief whip has moved the top court two days after the assembly speaker C.P. Joshi filed the appeal against the July 24 Rajasthan High Court order.
The plea filed through advocate Varun Chopra said that the High Court order is ex-facie unconstitutional, illegal and in the teeth of the law laid down by this court in the 1992 verdict in the case of Kihoto Hollohon.
The 1992 judgement had held that the speaker has the authority to decide the disqualification proceedings and judicial intervention in the process is not permissible.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath