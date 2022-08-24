Rajasthan Chief Minister orders survey to assess damage to crops due to rains

Rajasthan Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot addresses a press conference, at Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan in Ahmedabad on August 18, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday instructed officials to conduct a survey to assess the loss of property due to the heavy rainfall in Kota and neighbouring areas. Former chief minister Vasundhara Raje, along with her son and Jhalawar-Baran MP Dushyant Singh, also conducted an aerial survey of flooded areas in Jhalawar, Kota and Baran districts. According to a government spokesperson, officials have been asked to assess the damage to crops in flood-affected areas in the state. Mr. Gehlot said the families of those who died due to floods will be compensated from State Disaster Response Fund. Many areas in Kota division and nearby areas have been flooded due to heavy rains in the last two days.



