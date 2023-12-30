GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Rajasthan Cabinet: Kirodi Lal Meena, Rajyavardhan Rathore among 22 MLAs sworn in as Ministers

December 30, 2023 01:45 pm | Updated 04:36 pm IST - Jaipur

PTI
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma with MLA Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore during an event in Jaipur. Rajyavardhan Singh and 11 others were sworn in as Cabinet Ministers as the Rajasthan government was expanded on December 30.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma with MLA Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore during an event in Jaipur. Rajyavardhan Singh and 11 others were sworn in as Cabinet Ministers as the Rajasthan government was expanded on December 30. | Photo Credit: PTI

Twenty-two BJP MLAs were sworn in as Ministers of the Rajasthan government during a ceremony at the Raj Bhawan in Jaipur on December 30.

Of these, 12 were sworn in as Cabinet Ministers, five as Ministers of State (independent charge) and five as Ministers of State.

Governor Kalraj Mishra administered the oath of office to the MLAs during the ceremony.

The MLAs inducted into the Rajasthan Cabinet are Kirodi Lal Meena, Madan Dilawar, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Gajendra Singh Khinvsar, Babulal Kharadi, Jogaram Patel, Suresh Singh Rawat, Avinash Gehlot, Joraram Kumawat, Hemant Meena, Kanhaiya Lal Choudhary and Sumit Godara.

Sanjay Sharma, Gautam Kumar, Jhabar Singh Kharra, Surendra Pal Singh and Heeralal Nagar took oath as Ministers of State (independent charge).

Ahead of the cabinet expansion, Mr. Sharma met the BJP high command in Delhi on Friday.

The results for the Rajasthan assembly elections were announced on December 3 with the BJP winning 115 of the 199 seats on which polling was held.

The party declared Mr. Sharma, a first-time MLA, as the chief minister and Diya Kumari and Prem Chand Bairwa as his deputies on December 12.

