HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rajasthan Cabinet approves formation of 19 new districts, three divisions in State

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot announced in the Assembly the formation of 19 new districts and three divisions in March

August 04, 2023 05:18 pm | Updated 05:18 pm IST - Jaipur

PTI
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. File.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. File. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Rajasthan Cabinet on August 4 approved the proposal of a high-level committee to form 19 new districts and three new divisions in the State.

Rajasthan will now have a total of 50 districts, Additional Chief Secretary (Revenue) Aparna Arora said, adding that the new districts will be notified shortly.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot announced in the Assembly the formation of 19 new districts and three divisions in March. He said a high-level committee had been formed to study the formation of new districts and the state government has received a report.

Also read | Formation of 19 new districts throws challenges before Congress government in Rajasthan

After the Cabinet meeting, the Chief Minister told reporters that Ministers in charge of the new districts will do a formal launch on August 7.

The formation of new districts will improve governance and bring relief to people who have to cover long distances to go to the district headquarters, he said.

Mr. Gehlot also said that the tenure of the high-level committee has been extended for a period of six months so that people can send their suggestions to it.

Related Topics

Rajasthan

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.