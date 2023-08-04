Rajasthan Cabinet approves formation of 19 new districts, three divisions in State

August 04, 2023 05:18 pm | Updated 05:18 pm IST - Jaipur

The Rajasthan Cabinet on August 4 approved the proposal of a high-level committee to form 19 new districts and three new divisions in the State.

Rajasthan will now have a total of 50 districts, Additional Chief Secretary (Revenue) Aparna Arora said, adding that the new districts will be notified shortly.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot announced in the Assembly the formation of 19 new districts and three divisions in March. He said a high-level committee had been formed to study the formation of new districts and the state government has received a report.

After the Cabinet meeting, the Chief Minister told reporters that Ministers in charge of the new districts will do a formal launch on August 7.

The formation of new districts will improve governance and bring relief to people who have to cover long distances to go to the district headquarters, he said.

Mr. Gehlot also said that the tenure of the high-level committee has been extended for a period of six months so that people can send their suggestions to it.