Rajasthan becomes first State to get L-root server

The facility while strengthening internet infrastructure will also ensure seamless connectivity

Rajasthan has become the first State in the country to get the L-root server, which will enable the State government to provide its flagship digital services and enforce e-governance with seamless internet connectivity.

The new facility will strengthen internet infrastructure and help improve security and resilience of internet-based operations.

The new server has been installed at the Bhamashah State Data Centre here in association with the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN). Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said here on Monday that the State would not depend on any root server for the domain name system following the installation of new facility.

Uninterrupted delivery

The Congress government in the State is delivering digital services to the people through e-Mitra, Jan Aadhaar Yojana, Jan Kalyan portal, Jan Soochna portal and various mobile phone apps. The initiative for deployment of the L-root server will ensure uninterrupted delivery of digital services to the common people and bring transparency and efficiency in operations.

Mr. Gehlot said the internet operations would continue to run in Rajasthan without any interruption even if there was an obstacle in internet connectivity because of a technical glitch or a natural calamity in the whole of Asia or India. Besides, the L-root server will ensure high-speed internet connectivity.

The new server’s installation will also benefit the general public as well as the industry with a better load management and lower round trip time latency between the users and servers. There are at present three J-root servers in New Delhi, Mumbai and Gorakhpur and two L-root servers in Mumbai and Kolkata. The L-root server in Rajasthan is the first one deployed at the State level.