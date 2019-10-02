Rajasthan bans certain categories of pan masala

The Rajasthan government on September 2 announced a ban on paan masala containing magnesium carbonate, nicotine, tobacco, mineral oil and flavoured ‘supari’ in the state.
All such products will now be banned in the State under the Food Safety Act. This is an important decision taken to curb addiction among youth, Health Minister Raghu Sharma said.
Production, storage, distribution and sale of these products will not be allowed in the State.
With this, Rajasthan has become the third State after Maharashtra and Bihar to announce such a move, according to a release here.
