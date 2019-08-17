Rajasthan appoints SIT to re-investigate Pehlu Khan case

The Rajasthan government on Friday appointed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the Pehlu Khan lynching case and examine the previous investigation to find the lapses, if any, which had led to the acquittal of the six accused by a Sessions Court in Alwar earlier this week.

Nitin Deep Blaggan, DIG (Special Operations Group), will head the SIT which includes SP (CID-CB) Randheer Singh and Additional SP (CID-CB) Sunil Kumar.

The SIT will examine the lacunae in the investigation from all angles and fix responsibility for the prosecution’s failure to produce clinching evidence in the court, while examining whether there were attempts at tampering with the evidence or weakening the case. Sources in the Chief Minister’s Office said Ashok Gehlot had called a meeting with senior officers on Friday evening to discuss the re-investigation.