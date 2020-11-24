Rajasthan ahead on all parametres in fight against COVID-19, says CM Gehlot

Death rate due to infection has been restricted to just 0.89%, Ashok Gehlot said.

Rajasthan was ahead on all parameters in the fight against COVID-19 and had strengthened the medical infrastructure to tackle the pandemic, while working hard to reduce positivity rate in the testing, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said here on Tuesday. The death rate due to infection has been restricted in the State to just 0.89%.

During a video-conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said the State was conducting 100% testing by the RT-PCR that was credible and had developed the testing capacity of 60,000 per day. In the 42 lakh tests done so far, the positivity rate was detected at 5.8% which was far better than the national average of 6.89%, he said.

Mr. Gehlot said the State government had taken steps such as a complete ban on firecrackers during Dipavali, enactment of a law on compulsory wearing of face masks, imposition of night curfew in eight cities and limiting the number of persons at wedding and other events to 100. Besides, a campaign for awareness on containing the pandemic has been operative since October 2.

“The steps taken with a strong willpower have been praised all over the country,” Mr. Gehlot said. He suggested that all the States should adopt 100% testing by RT-PCR, instead of rapid antigen test, and pointed out that Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu were the only States where this was being done.

The Chief Minister said the State had improved the availability of intensive care units, oxygen and ventilators, which had enabled the health officials to operate successfully during the second wave of infection. At present, only 26% of oxygen beds, 44% of ICU beds and 18% of ventilators are occupied and a sufficient spare capacity is available.