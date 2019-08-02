Rajasthan: 10 districts record ‘excess’, 14 ‘normal’, 7 ‘deficit’ rainfall

Ten districts of Rajasthan recorded ‘excess’ rainfall this monsoon season, while 14 districts witnessed ‘normal’ and seven ‘deficit’ rainfall, the state water resources department said. No district in the State saw ‘scanty’ rainfall so far, it said.

The normal rainfall (19% to -19%) for the period of June 1 to August 1 in the state is 254.98 mm. Against this, the state recorded 287.21 mm rains during the same period this year.

Jhunjhunu and Sikar recorded ‘abnormal’ (60% or more) rain, while Ajmer, Bhilwara, Bundi, Churu, Jaipur, Kota, Nagaur, Pratapgarh, Rajsamand and Sawaimadhopur received excess (20 per cent to 59 per cent) rainfall, the department said.

Districts with normal rainfall are Banswara, Baran, Barmer, Bharatpur, Chittorgarh, Dausa, Dholpur, Dungarpur, Jhalawar, Jodhpur, Karauli, Pali, Tonk and Udaipur.

Alwar, Bikaner, Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Jaisalmer, Jalore and Sirohi recorded deficit rainfall (-20 to -59%), it said.

Of the total 810 dams in the State, 31 are fully filled, 398 partially filled and 381 are empty.

Meanwhile, Ajmer recorded a maximum of 114.2 mm rain till Friday morning.

Mount Abu, Bikaner, Ganganagar and Dabok recorded 80 mm, 65.3 mm, 31.7 mm and 37.6 mm rains, respectively during this period. Several other areas also received below 30 mm rains, according to the MeT department.

The weatherman has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at few places in the state with extremely heavy rainfall at one or two places in east Rajasthan on Friday.