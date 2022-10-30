Raising Uniform Civil Code issue before Gujarat polls shows BJP’s condition not good: Mayawati

Gujarat government announced on October 29 that it would constitute a committee under a retired High Court judge to study aspects for UCC implementation in the State

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mayawati on October 30 attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after the Gujarat government announced that it would constitute a committee under a retired High Court judge to study aspects for implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

Ms. Mayawati claimed that the issue has been raised before the Assembly polls as the BJP’s condition in Gujarat is not good.

“In Uttar Pradesh and many other States, making the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) or similar divisive matters an issue before polls instead of employment and development is known. But making UCC an election issue before Assembly polls in Gujarat strengthens the belief that BJP’s condition is not really good in the State,” reads a tweet from Ms. Mayawati.

The four-time U.P. CM added that the rant of UCC has been raised at a time when the Central government itself asked the Supreme Court to not take any decision on the issue of Uniform Civil Code as the Centre will send it to the 22nd Law Commission. “While the Centre has itself recently asked the Hon’ble Supreme Court to not take decision on the issue of Uniform Civil Code because it will send it to the 22nd Law Commission. What is going to happen in the Gujarat Assembly polls because to which the BJP is nervous and bowing down,” asked the former CM.

She further raised the issue of funding from unknown and secret sources to influence elections. “How justified is the use of funds received from unknown sources in eyes of public to influence elections?” she added. “Latest figures shows that ahead of the Assembly polls in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, donations worth ₹545 crore have been given through secret funding of electoral bonds. Where is this money going?’ she wrote.