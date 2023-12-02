HamberMenu
Raised demand for caste census at all-party meet ahead of Winter Session, says Mayawati

The BSP supremo says that awareness among the people and different sections of society over the issue of caste-based census is giving the ruling BJP sleepless nights

December 02, 2023 10:46 pm | Updated 10:46 pm IST - Lucknow:

The Hindu Bureau

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati on Saturday said that unprecedented awareness among the people and different sections of society over the issue of caste-based census is giving the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) sleepless nights. She added that the BSP raised its demand in favour of the caste census during an all-party meeting convened by the government, two days ahead of Winter session of Parliament.

“In the all-party meeting held on Saturday before the Winter Session of Parliament, beginning December 4, the BSP reiterated the demand to conduct a caste census in the entire country. As the demand is rising from every part of the country, it is necessary for the Union government to take positive steps in this direction,” said Ms. Mayawati on X (formerly Twitter).

She added, “The unmatched awareness towards the caste census among the people suffering from poverty, inflation, unemployment, water, electricity, education and law and order and those facing atrocities and casteist exploitation, is giving sleepless nights to the BJP. While the Congress is busy covering up its crimes.”

Hinting at the Census exercise in Bihar, Ms. Mayawati added that some State governments are trying to half-heartedly satisfy the public sentiments, but a real addressing of the issue is only possible through a caste census at the national level.

