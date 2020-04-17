Rain forecast makes farmers a worried lot

Rain with gusty winds forecast during the next 24 hours in parts of Punjab and Haryana has raised the anxiety of farmers, who are in the midst of harvesting the wheat crop.

Farmers, who are already concerned over delay in harvesting and increased expenses this season on account of the ongoing nationwide lockdown, are now under the fear that the inclement weather would damage the standing crop in the field and the harvested grain in the mandi (market yard).

According to the India Meteorological Department, light to moderate rain and thundershowers are expected at isolated places between April 17 and 18 in Punjab and Haryana. Also, thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and gusty winds has been predicted.

“Today and tomorrow we can expect light to moderate rain in parts of Punjab and Haryana... It is expected to be a little windy as well during the next two days,” Surender Paul, director at the India Meteorological Department, Chandigarh, told The Hindu.

‘More rain next week’

“Rain at the time of harvesting is not good for the crop,” he added. Mr. Paul said that next week, between April 22 and 23, there is a possibility of light rain in the region as well.