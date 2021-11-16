Raigarh bids adieu to martyred colonel

Amid State funeral, his elderly mother salutes mortal remains, chants ‘Jai Hind’

Shouts of ‘Jai Hind’ rent the air as a large number of people bid final adieu to Colonel Viplav Tripathi, his wife and five-year-old son, who were killed in a militant attack in Manipur two days ago, in their home town Raigarh in Chhattisgarh on Monday.

The last rites were held with full military and State honours.

The atmosphere turned more sombre when Asha Tripathi (70), saluted the mortal remains of her son and chanted ‘Jai Hind’.

Colonel Tripathi, the Commanding Officer of Khuga Battalion of the Assam Rifles, his wife Anuja (36), son Abeer (5) along with four personnel of the paramilitary force were killed in an ambush by the militants in the Northeastern State on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, a special plane of the Indian Air Force carrying the mortal remains of the colonel, his wife and son landed at an airstrip in Raigarh at 12.42 p.m.

From the airstrip, the coffins were taken in an open flower-decked truck to Colonel Tripathi’s home with a large number of people standing on both sides of the road chanting ‘Colonel Viplav amar rahe’.

Personnel of Assam Rifles paid floral tributes and accorded a Guard of Honour to the slain colonel.