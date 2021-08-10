Other States

Rahul Gandhi arrives in Srinagar

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday evening arrived in Kashmir on a two-day visit, first since the Centre has revoked J&K’s special constitutional position on August 5, 2019.

Mr. Gandhi was received by the party supporters in Srinagar. He will visit the Kheer Bhawani temple, which is one of the revered temples of Kashmiri Pandits, in Ganderbal on Tuesday and will also address a function at the party office in Srinagar.

He will also attend the wedding ceremony of the son of J&K Pradesh Congress Committee chief Ghulam Ahmad Mir.


