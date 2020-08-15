Punjab will be at forefront of fighting enemy at borders, says CM Amarinder Singh in Independence Day address

With tensions at the borders continuing, India has to be prepared, he says

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday said that with tensions at the borders continuing, India had to be prepared to deal with any eventuality.

The Chief Minister, in his Independence Day address after hoisting the tricolour here, said Punjab would always be at the forefront of fighting the enemy at the borders.

“While Pakistan continues to resort to firing every day, China, on the other hand, talks about friendship but remains a danger to our nation,” said Captain Singh, recalling the recent attack on Indian soldiers by the Chinese forces. India had always given Pakistan a befitting response, which was the only way to deal with them, he said, adding that China also needed to be handled with the same iron hand.

Captain Singh also announced a slew of welfare measures for the people, including facilitation of another 6 lakh jobs for youth over the next two years, of which one lakh will be in the government sector.

The Chief Minister announced that 50,000 government jobs will be provided to the youth in 2021 and another 50,000 in 2022.

While reiterating his government’s commitment to incentives for the industry to attract more investment to the State, he said ₹63,000 crore worth of investment had already been realised on the ground, with potential for 2 lakh jobs in the State.

Over the next few months, his government will also give debt relief to the tune of ₹520 crore to landless farmers and workers, said the Chief Minister, pointing out that ₹4,700 crore had already been disbursed to 5.62 lakh farmers under the debt waiver scheme of the government.

He also announced that his government will soon enact a new land leasing law, to secure the

land ownership of the farmers and the rights of tenants on agriculture land.