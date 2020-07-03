Punjab records 120 new cases

Punjab recorded 120 fresh COVID-19 cases on Thursday and reported three more deaths taking the toll to 152, according to an official statement.
The number of positive cases has reached 5,784. The patients who died were from Amritsar, Bathinda and Sangrur districts. The major chunk of new cases, 39 and 16 were reported from Ludhiana and Jalandhar districts respectively.
Active cases
The Health department said active cases are 1,488 and 4,144 patients have so far recovered.
Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, meanwhile released an easy-to-understand Punjab COVID-19 clinical management manual as a single reference point for all healthcare providers, with the overall aim of reducing the mortality rate through a cohesive and coordinated approach.
