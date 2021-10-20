Punjab police foil major cross-border smuggling bid of arms and drugs

22 pistols (most of them .30 bore Star mark), 44 magazines and 100 live rounds besides a packet of heroin recovered

In an intelligence-led operation, the Punjab police on Wednesday said they have recovered arms and ammunition besides heroin during a search operation from near the fencing on the border in Tarn Taran district.

The operation was jointly conducted by the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Counter Intelligence Amritsar in Mianwali Hithaar in the Khemkarn sector.

Officiating DGP Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota said on receipt of information that Pakistani operatives have concealed a huge consignment of arms and heroin, the Counter Intelligence Amritsar was sent to the spot and a search operation was planned with the BSF authorities.

He said that during the combing operation, the teams have recovered 22 pistols (most of them .30 bore Star mark) along with 44 magazines and 100 live rounds besides a packet of heroin (weighing 934 grams) packed in a black-coloured kit bag concealed in a paddy field.

Mr. Sahota said during preliminary investigation, it has come to light that the consignment was placed by Pak. smugglers in the Indian territory as part of their ‘conceal and clear’ modus operandi.

A case under Sections 511 of the IPC, Sections 21, 28, 29 of the NDPS Act, Section 25 of the Arms Act and Section 14-Finance Act has been registered at the police station SSOC Amritsar on October 19. “Efforts are being made to ascertain the identity of the Pak. end and their Indian links who were to pick this consignment,” he said.