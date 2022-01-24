Punjab High Court rejects Akali leader Majithia’s anticipatory bail in drugs case

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia is accused in a case related to allowing illicit drugs smuggling and harbouring offenders involved in the drugs trade

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Monday dismissed anticipatory bail application to former Minister and senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia in a case related to allowing illicit drugs smuggling and harbouring offenders involved in the drugs trade.

Mr. Majithia counsel Asrhdeep Singh Cheema said the Court has dismissed the anticipatory bail application. He said a request before the Court was submitted about extending the interim protection for his client for seven days for moving the Supreme Court. The detailed order is awaited, he added.

The Court had earlier granted Mr. Majithia interim anticipatory bail and directed him to join the investigation.

The Punjab police have registered FIR under Sections 25 (allowing premises etc to be used for commission of an offence under the Act), 27A (financing illicit traffic and harbouring offenders) and 29 (abetment and criminal conspiracy) Narcotic Drugs And Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985 against Mr. Majithia at Bureau of Investigation (BoI) in Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar (Mohali).