Punjab govt. has failed to check stray cattle menace: Akali Dal

Amid the increasing stray cattle menace in the State, the Shiromani Akali Dal has hit out at the Congress government, accusing it of failing to address the issue.

SAD leader and former Minister Bikram Majithia on Saturday said the State government had failed to find a solution to stray animals, which are not just destroying crops but have also been the cause of several deaths in the State.

‘Cow cess’

“The government collects ‘cow cess’ and other taxes in the name of taking care of stray animals, but the problem continues to grow. All concrete steps taken by the previous SAD-BJP government to create and maintain gaushalas and cattle pounds have been withdrawn by this government,” he alleged.

Mr. Majithia said that incidents of deaths due to stray animals were on the rise in the State in the last few months.

‘Farmers affected’

“Farmers are also at the receiving end with their fields being laid to waste across the State. Towns and cities are facing an acute crisis with the cattle roaming free and spoiling green belts, besides causing traffic hazards on the State highways,” he said.

Asking the Congress government to wake up from its slumber, the Akali leader demanded development of stray cattle pounds, free power to gaushalas on the pattern of the previous SAD-BJP government and judicious use of ‘cow cess’ to tackle the problem.