Punjab govt. cancels 813 gun licenses, call it action against 'Gun Culture'

The Punjab Minister said that so far Punjab government has cancelled more than 2000 arms license.

March 12, 2023 03:56 pm | Updated 03:56 pm IST - Chandigarh (Punjab)

ANI
AAP Urban Housing and Development Minister Aman Arora cancelled the licenses of 813 guns in a major action against gun culture. | File photo

AAP Urban Housing and Development Minister Aman Arora cancelled the licenses of 813 guns in a major action against gun culture. | File photo | Photo Credit: Akhilesh Kumar

In a major action against the 'gun culture' in the state, the Punjab government has cancelled the licenses of 813 guns, Punjab Minister Aman Arora informed on Sunday.

Addressing a press conference, the Urban Housing and Urban Development Minister Aman Arora said that 813 arms licenses have been cancelled across different regions in the state.

"Of the 813 arms licenses cancelled by the Punjab government, 87 are in Ludhiana Rural, 48 in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, 10 in Gurdaspur, 84 in Faridkot, 199 in Pathankot, 47 in Hoshiarpur, six in Kapurthala, 235 in S.A.S. Kasba, 16 in Sangrur, 27 in Amritsar commissionerate, 11 in Jalandhar commissionerate and from several other districts have also been cancelled," Aman Arora said.

The Punjab Minister said that so far Punjab government has cancelled more than 2000 arms license. "Rules have to be followed for keeping a gun. Now there is a ban on carrying and displaying of weapons in public functions, religious places, marriage ceremonies or any other events in Punjab. Random checking will be done in different areas in the coming days," he said.

The AAP leader also said that there are a total of 3,73,053 arms licenses in Punjab. "There will be a complete ban on those glorifying violence and weapons. Punjab government is continuously taking action to end gun culture," he added.

