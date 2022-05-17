Punjab farmers warn of protest if demands are not met

They want compensation for low wheat yields, rollback of decision to delay paddy transplantation

Annoyed over the alleged indifference of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government towards their plight, several farmer groups announced they would stage an overnight sit-in ( dharna) on Tuesday at the Mohali-Chandigarh border.

Farmers from across the State were prevented from entering Chandigarh, the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, as they had planned a “ pucca morcha” (permanent protest) and were unwilling to relent until their demands were met.

The farmers are demanding compensation to the tune of ₹500 per quintal for low wheat yields this season, and an immediate rollback of the government’s decision to delay paddy transplantation by dividing the State into different zones.

“The government should allow paddy transplantation from June 10 instead of June 18. If paddy transplantation is delayed, it will not only result in more moisture and losses for farmers but also delay the next wheat sowing season. The early onset of summer has resulted in low yield of wheat and we need compensation for the loss. We also want the government to announce procurement of maize with minimum support price (MSP) and fix ₹4,500 per quintal as MSP for basmati rice,” Gurmeet Singh, general secretary of the Krantikari Kisan Union, which is participating in the protest, said.

“We have all come prepared with ration, beds, fans and cooking gas cylinders. We have decided to continue our protest until our demands are met as we did on Delhi’s borders against Centre’s farm laws,” Mr. Singh added.

As several groups of farmers marched on tractor-trolleys, two-wheelers, cars, vans and other vehicles to the State capital, Punjab and Chandigarh Police have been deployed at the border as a preventive measure.

Surjit Singh, president, Bharatiya Kisan Union (Krantikari), said the indefinite protest will start tomorrow (May 18) if the farmers’ demands are not fulfilled. “The government, in the meeting held with us last month, had given assurance on compensation for wheat but so far nothing has been announced. The decision on paddy transplantation has also been one-sided. We were not taken into confidence,” Mr. Singh said.