Punjab Congress delegates urge Rahul to become party president

They also passed a resolution authorising party president Sonia Gandhi to appoint the Punjab Congress Committee members

Punjab Congress delegates on Wednesday passed a unanimous resolution urging party leader Rahul Gandhi to take over the reins of the party as its national president.

A meeting of 290 delegates was attended by the Congress general-secretary in-charge Harish Chaudhary, the PCC president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, the CLP leader Partap Singh Bajwa, Returning Officer Manik Rao Thakre, APRO Jatinder Singh, among others.

The delegates also passed another resolution authorising the party president Sonia Gandhi to appoint the Punjab Congress Committee members, delegates and the PCC presidents.

Mr. Warring said, the resolutions were unanimous and the delegates felt that Rahul Gandhi was the best and the most suited leader to lead the Congress party at the national level.