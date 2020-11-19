Punjab Cabinet approves new telecommunication guidelines

To create robust telecommunication infrastructure with adequate bandwidth to promote information technology, e-governance and e-commerce in the State, the Punjab Cabinet on Wednesday approved a set of new guidelines under a single-window policy to replace the existing norms.

The new guidelines will supersede the Telecom Policy notified on December 5, 2013 and December 11, 2015, said an official statement, adding that the amended policy was aligned to the Right of Way (RoW) Rules, 2016.

The meeting was chaired by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.

“This decision would enable speedier permissions for installation of telecom towers, poles etc. and RoW clearances for laying of optical fiber cables etc,” said the statement, adding that the single-window policy envisages providing online clearances through Punjab Business First Portal in a time-bound fashion, with the provision of deemed clearances built into the new guidelines.

The Cabinet also okayed a new scheme — Punjab Divyangjan Shaktikaran Yojna (PDSY) — to be implemented in a phased manner across the State. “The first phase of the scheme will involve strengthening the existing programmes to ensure that their benefits reach the persons with disabilities in a more effective manner, while in the second phase, 13 new interventions are proposed to be undertaken for the empowerment of such persons,” it said.

It also decided to defer implementation of the Punjab State Council for Agricultural Education Act, 2017, till June 30, 2021. The objective of the council is to specify the minimum standards and guidelines for imparting agricultural education and training, to be followed by the colleges and universities in the State.

Also, making an exception to the State’ss existing ‘Policy of Appointments of Honour and Gratitude’, the Cabinet approved amendment to rules to provide jobs in the State services to married siblings of three bachelor battle casualties of the Galwan Valley.