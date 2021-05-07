Punjab appoints nodal officers for tax exemption on imported COVID relief items

State allocates ₹10 cr. to departments of health, education, social security, women, among others, for helping the needy through involvement of NGOs

Punjab government has appointed nodal officers to facilitate individuals and organisations in getting tax exemption on any COVID relief to be imported into the State from abroad. “In the ongoing fight against COVID, the Punjab government has appointed two nodal officers to facilitate the individuals-organisations in getting tax exemption on any COVID relief to be imported into the State from abroad,” said an official statement.

The statement added to facilitate the flow of aid from outside India, the Government of India has provided exemption from customs duty and integrated tax on goods for COVID relief imported into country. “The same concessions could be availed for such imports if they were sent free of cost from outside India and are distributed free within the country. For claiming these exemptions, anyone could approach the nodal officer appointed by the State government,” it said, adding that Kumar Rahul (IAS) and Ravneet Singh Khurana (IRS) have been appointed as nodal officers.

The State has allocated ₹10 crore to the departments of health, education, social security, women and child development, social justice, animal husbandry and SOSVA (NGO) for helping out the needy through involvement of NGOs during the current fiscal 2021-2022. Chief Secretary Vini Mahajan, after chairing a meeting of the apex committee for providing financial assistance to the NGOs, here solicited support of the NGOsand appealed to them to come forward to help the State in fighting the second COVID wave.